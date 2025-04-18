Two go missing from city

April 18, 2025

Mysuru: In separate cases, two persons have gone missing from V.V. Puram Police limits in city.

In the first case, a 51-year-old woman has gone missing since Mar. 18. The missing woman is Latha. She is 4 ft. tall, normal built, oily red complexioned, round faced, speaks Kannada and was wearing a blue colour chudidhar top and blue pant at the time of going missing.

In the second case, 43-year-old S. Rajesh has gone missing since Apr. 13.

He is 5.8 ft. tall, normal built, light brown complexioned, round faced, bald, speaks Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and English and was wearing a blue coloured T-shirt and black track pant at the time of going missing.

Those having any information may contact V.V. Puram Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418314 or call Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339.