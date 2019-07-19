Lorry with waste materials from Kerala seized
News

Lorry with waste materials from Kerala seized

MCC officials take driver into custody

Mysuru: A lorry with waste materials from Kerala has been seized by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials, who have taken the lorry driver Jaffer into custody.

On Thursday night, tax officials stopped the lorry from Kerala at the Toll Gate and while checking the documents, a bill using the GST number of one Haqib, a trader at Shanthinagar, was found and the tax officials called Haqib and informed him about the lorry. The matter was also informed to Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath.

Soon, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor rushed to the spot and when enquired they were told that the waste materials were being taken to an industry.

A complaint has been lodged at Udayagiri Police Station in this regard, said MCC Health Officer Nagaraj.

July 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching