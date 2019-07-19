Couple found murdered in K.R. Pet

Suspected to have been killed four days back

Mandya: A couple was found brutally murdered with lethal weapons at their house in Rayasamudra village, K.R. Pet taluk in Mandya district.

As the couple did not come out of the house since two days, the neighbours peeped through the window this morning and found them lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed K.R. Pet Police.

The deceased couple is Gundanna (50) and Lalithamma (45), both labourers. As the bodies were decomposed, it is suspected that they were murdered about four days ago.

Circle Inspector Sudhakar, K.R. Pet Sub-Inspector Venkatesh, Gram Panchayat members, advocate R.N. Devanand, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Agriculture and Industries Standing Committee President H.G. Manju, former ZP President R.K. Kumar and former Vice-President Ambarish visited the spot. K.R. Pet Police have registered a case.

