May 3, 2020

Lt. Col. Vinod Kumar (Retd.) of Rajputana Rifles passed away this morning around 4 am at his residence in Bengaluru after a brief illness. He was 72.

General Officer Commanding, Army Sub Area, KK&G, had arranged to pay rich tribute to the departed soul as per Indian Army’s Assured Dignified Last Rites’ Scheme (ADLRS) and as per the tradition of the the Armed Forces, a serving Army Officer laid wreath on the departed soul on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff.

Lt. Col. Vinod Kumar is survived by his wife Madhuri Kumar, son Manu Kumar, daughter Swathy, three grandchildren, relatives and friends. Cremation took place in Bengaluru today at 9.45 am.