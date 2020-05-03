Need hygienic public toilets
Need hygienic public toilets

May 3, 2020

Sir,

It is heartening to note that MCC has initiated steps to penalise people for not wearing face mask and for spitting in public places and on roads (From May 1, shell out Rs. 100, ‘SOM’ dated Apr. 28). 

Similar to spitting, open defecation and urination are still seen across  the country, including Mysuru city. Post-Corona pandemic, urination in public places should be penalised not only in Mysuru city but also at national-level. Such activities need to be banned and should be made as punishable acts, to prevent the spread of infections and to keep the environment hygienic. It is the right time for Governments to take action in this direction. 

It is also time to encourage people to use public toilets compulsorily by keeping the public toilets in user-friendly condition with higher level of sanitation and hygiene and increasing its numbers, especially in cities and towns across the country. 

As prevention is better than cure, Governments and local administrators need to focus on this aspect. At the same time, the public need to act responsibly while using it and keep it clean for the next users, which is lacking in most of the public places now.

– Dr. S.V.N. Vijayendra, Mysuru, 29.4.2020

