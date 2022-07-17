Lung space shrinks: Residents object to construction at Jayanagar Park
Lung space shrinks: Residents object to construction at Jayanagar Park

July 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: An illegal building is coming up inside a small park on 2nd Main Road in Jayanagar, in complete violation of Karnataka Parks, Play-Field and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985. Several readers told Star of Mysore that the construction is almost complete and the walls have been built.

Rakesh, a resident of the area, asked how could the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) allow such a blatant violation that shrinks the lung space. The park is the only one available in the area and many residents, especially senior citizens frequent the park.

He said that he had asked the MCC to provide details about the park and the purpose of the construction through RTI but the MCC has still not replied to the query till now. “Maybe the MCC is awaiting the 30-day deadline to furnish replies. Does it even take 30 days for a reply,” he wondered. 

Environment activist and Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) Convenor Bhamy V. Shenoy said that as per the Karnataka Parks, Play-Field and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act 1985, nothing can be built in a park measuring 2.5 hectares. If it is larger than 2.5 hectares, less than 5 percent of the area can be used for building a dwelling for the security guard or to store park equipment and nothing else.

“This park is just 100×100 in length and breadth and the construction is taking up a space of 30×30, that is 30 percent of the park. I sent this issue with photos to Mysuru City Commissioner (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and his action is awaited,” Bhamy Shenoy he said.

Contending that he is highly aggrieved by the construction contrary to the directions of the Court, Bhamy Shenoy has urged the Commissioner to issue directions to remove the construction and restore the park to its original shape and restrain any further constructions.

All laws on paper

As per law, the MCC has to publicise information about all parks every year, accept objections from the public on any information listed and demolish illegal structures based on these complaints.

“Even the Karnataka Parks, Play-fields and Open Act says that the local authority should publicise information about these spaces annually in a gazette and made available to the public. But the law has remained only on paper so far. The MCC has some sort of a park register but that is quite old and outdated,” he added.’

In fact, the MCC has to conduct frequent surveys to update information about parks, open spaces and greenery. After the survey, the MCC is supposed to publish the information so that citizens can raise objections in case of any errors or complaints — for instance, if a park has been encroached upon or has been converted for a different purpose. Here, no such system exists,  he regretted.

MCC Commissioner was, however, not available for comments.

