‘M-Diabetes’ campaign launched

December 5, 2019

Mysuru: Mysore Medical College, Arogya World and Lions Club International together launched ‘M-Diabetes,’ a mobile-based campaign on diabetes at a programme held yesterday at K.R. Hospital premises here.

Launching the campaign, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. B.S. Nanjundaswamy disclosed that M-Diabetes would provide information through mobile phone on treating diabetes which would be helpful for diabetic patients in a family.

He pointed out that lifestyle and stress play a vital role for middle-aged people and added that any imbalance would invite diabetes and hypertension.

He advised people to exercise at least one hour a day which would reduce stress and help to control diabetes.

He blamed lack of awareness for increase in number of diabetic patients in the country.

Lions District Governor Dr. Nagaraj V. Bairy disclosed that International Lions Federation is organising free health camps across the globe to eradicate diabetes. He said that similar camps will be held in the district every year to conduct diabetes tests for about 2 lakh people and added that an awareness would be created among people to prevent diabetes at an initial stage.

Arogya World has launched M-Diabetes campaign and people can register their names by giving a missed call to Mob: 83677-96892.

A free message will be sent once a week on handling diabetes. A counselling will also be done with registered patients on change in lifestyle and food habits along with methods of treatment, he explained.

People usually consider contagious diseases like dengue and chikungunya very dangerous so also H1N1 but are unaware that diabetes could become as dangerous as the aforementioned diseases or even more, he warned.

MMC and RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj was the chief guest. Lions Administrative Officer Renukumar, N. Jayaram, Gangadharappa and others were present during the event.

