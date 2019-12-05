Unidentified accident victim succumbs to injuries

December 5, 2019

Hospital staff provides wrong information to Cops

Mysuru: An unidentified person, who was seriously injured in a road accident near Chikkahalli on Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road on Nov.19 night and admitted to K.R. Hospital, has succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Dec.3.

But the hospital staff had allegedly given wrong statement to Varuna Police Constable, who had come to the hospital to obtain the statement of the accident victim by telling the Cop that the victim was undergoing treatment as an out-patient, though the victim was undergoing treatment as an in-patient, resulting in the Cop unable to take the statement of the victim, which would have been very helpful in the investigation and the victim could have been identified, Varuna Sub-Inspector said and added that now the Police are facing difficulties in tracing the family members of the unidentified person.

On Nov.19 at about 10.30 pm, an unidentified vehicle hit an unidentified pedestrian and sped away near Chikkahalli on Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road resulting in the pedestrian suffering serious injuries. Nazarbad Police Constable Nanaiah had called an 108 ambulance and shifted the injured to K.R. Hospital.

On learning about the accident and the victim being admitted to K.R. Hospital, Varuna Police Constable Mohammed Rafi went to K.R. Hospital to obtain the statement of the accident victim, found that the hospital had written that the victim was undergoing treatment as an out-patient in the MLC Memo, which resulted in the Constable returning back without obtaining the victim’s statement.

But the hospital staff said that unidentified victim succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Dec.3 at 9.15 am, Sub-Inspector Lolakshi said and added that a suo-moto case has been registered.

The kith and kin of the deceased, if any, may contact Varuna Police Station on Ph: 0821-2594411 or call District Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2444800, according to a press release.

