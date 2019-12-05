Urjavaran Conference on Dec. 7

December 5, 2019

Mysuru: Urjavaran- 2019 Conference is an annual initiative of Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) scheduled to be held on Dec. 7 from 2 pm to 9 pm at Hotel Kalyani in city.

This initiative is towards Buildings Engineering Services based on various topics from Smart Homes, HVAC & R, Fire & Safety, Building Automation and far-reaching to high performance glass, energy efficient lightings, cleaning and water treatment products.

In this conference, technical seminar, product presentation, panel discussion and peer-to-peer meeting have been scheduled to create awareness and share knowledge on recent technology and products, which are not only efficient but are environment-friendly and thus help to create sustainable buildings.

The delegates for this conference are doctors, hoteliers, builders and promoters, architects and engineers, MEP professionals, HVAC contractors, management professionals, maintenance engineers, project engineers, system designers and so on.

C. Narayana Gowda, President, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association, will be the chief guest. Srishaila Ramannavar, Director, FKCCI and Hon. Secretary of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), A. Madhukar, Regional Director, South – 1, ISHRAE HQ, will be the guests of honour.

At the valedictory function, H.A. Balasubramanya, Project Director, BARC/RMP, Mysuru, will be the chief guest. Dr. M.S. Jayanth, Mysuru City Corporation Health Officer, will be the guest of honour. On the occasion, T.A. Prabhakar, President, ISHRAE Mysore Chapter, Anil Kumar Nadiger, Secretary, ISHRAE Mysore Chapter, H.M. Sujatha, President-elect, ISH-RAE and other members will be present.

For details contact, T.A. Prabhakar on Mob:9972097664 or Sujatha on Mob: 9481414364.

