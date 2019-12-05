MasterClass Immersion at MYRA on Dec. 6 and 7

December 5, 2019

Mysuru: Mysore Royal Academy (MYRA) has organised its second edition of MasterClass Immersion – a unique programme for MBA aspirants to ‘Experience a day in the life of an MBA’, on Dec.6 and 7 at MYRA School of Business in Yelwal.

MasterClass is a pro-bono initiative of MYRA enabling students to understand what is an MBA; and helps facilitate an educated higher education choice for Undergraduate Students.

This year’s MasterClass Immersion features 4 speakers from the industry and academia:

Srihari Palangala, Senior Director and Head of Marketing, Dell EMC; Dr. Sudhindra Seshadri, Dean, MYRA (IIT KNP, Penn State University); Dr. Prakash Nair, Associate Dean Student Life, MYRA (Texas A&M University) and Kiran Kumar BGV – Adjunct Faculty, MYRA (IIT KGP, IIM B). While one session talks about the DNA of a B-School to help students understand what to expect in a B-School; another session introduces a hands-on practicum of how a B-School session is run. As one MasterClass session bridges the gap between industry and academia; another will motivate students to prepare for careers of tomorrow.

Last year, MYRA hosted 85 MBA aspirants at its campus for the first edition of MasterClass Immersion, and enabled hand-holding of 46 MBA aspirants to land the right programme. For details contact Deepa Jaganath on Mob:95354-23333.

