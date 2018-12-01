M.M. Hills to have steps on the lines of Tirupati: CM

M.M. Hills: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that steps similar to those in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh would be constructed at Male Mahadeshwara Hills (M.M. Hills) for the benefit of devotees.

He was speaking after inaugurating a 90-room ‘Jemmale‘ Dormitory Complex and a shopping complex built by M.M. Hills Development Authority and a 69-room guest house constructed by JSS Mutt at MM Hills on Friday.

Noting that the existing steps to the Hills are not convenient, Kumaraswamy said steps would be constructed on the lines of Tirumala-Tirupati. Besides, toilets and bays would also be built and the works would begin soon, he said.

Pointing out that lakhs of people visit M.M. Hills and the M.M. Hills temple stands second in revenue earnings among the temples that come under the Muzrai Department, the CM said that the money offered by devotees should be used for development of the temple.

He further said that he has directed the officials to provide land for construction of 100 ft. Mahadeshwara statue. “I will tour Chamarajanagar to review development works at M.M. Hills and inaugurate a dairy in the district,” he said.

Asserting that the Government was keen on development of backward Chamarajanagar district, he reiterated that all efforts will be made to develop M.M. Hills in phases to attract more devotees and tourists. The CM also recalled his family’s association with JSS Mutt.

No problem with resort politics: Replying to a query on resort politics, with reports on some disgruntled Congress Legislators moving to Mumbai, Kumaraswamy maintained that he was not disturbed by resort politics.

Sarcastically stating that resort politics is key to survival of resorts, the CM said, he was not at all bothered by such politics.

Refusing to comment on the recent meeting between Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar and State BJP Chief B.S. Yeddyurappa, Kumaraswamy merely said that the two leaders have already clarified on the meeting. He further said that as the Chief Minister heads the M.M. Hills Development Authority, he will personally review development works at the Hills.

Earlier, the CM visited the temple along with Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and offered puja. The CM, who was in the temple for more than 30 minutes, sought the blessings of the deity.

CM late by nearly two hours: Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, who was scheduled to arrive at M.M. Hills at 10.50 am, arrived from Bengaluru in a helicopter only at about 12.40 pm, thus being late by nearly two hours.

The CM, who arrived along with Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Ministers S.R. Mahesh and C.S. Puttaraju, was greeted by MP R. Dhruvanarayan, several MLAs and MLCs, DC B.B. Cauvery, ADC K.M. Gayatri and IGP (Southern Range) K.V. Sharath Chandra and other officials at the helipad.