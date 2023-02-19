‘108-ft. tall Mahadeshwara Statue at M.M. Hills soon’

February 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Housing and Chamarajanagar District Minister V. Somanna has said, ‘The 108-feet tall statue of Lord Mahadeshwara coming up at Male Mahadeshwara Hills is expected to be inaugurated on March 7 or 8, with the arrangements being made in this regard.’

The works on statue being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 20 crore at Deepadagiri Vaddu atop the Hills, is taken up under Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Kshetra Development Authority.

Speaking to media after visiting Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Temple atop the Hills on Saturday, Minister Somanna said that he has directed the officials to hasten the completion of pending works by March 2, along with that of the road connecting the statue.

Somanna also said that 3,000 people can have prasada in the first floor of Dasoha Bhavan.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar D.S. Ramesh and other officials were present during the Minister Somanna’s inspection visit.