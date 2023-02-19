‘108-ft. tall Mahadeshwara Statue at M.M. Hills soon’
News

‘108-ft. tall Mahadeshwara Statue at M.M. Hills soon’

February 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Housing and Chamarajanagar District Minister V. Somanna has said, ‘The 108-feet tall statue of Lord Mahadeshwara coming up at Male Mahadeshwara Hills is expected to be inaugurated on March 7 or 8, with the arrangements being made                                                             in this regard.’

The works on statue being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 20 crore at Deepadagiri Vaddu atop the Hills, is taken up under Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Kshetra Development Authority.

Speaking to media after visiting Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Temple atop the Hills on Saturday, Minister Somanna said that he has directed the officials to hasten the completion of pending works by March 2, along with that of the road connecting the statue.

Somanna also said that 3,000 people can have prasada in the first floor of Dasoha Bhavan.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar D.S. Ramesh and other officials were present during the Minister Somanna’s inspection visit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching