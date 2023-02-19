Mass Shiva Namaskara programme held at Sri Ganapathy Ashram
February 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking Mahashivaratri celebrations, Mass Shiva Namaskara programme was successfully arranged at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram in Dattanagar yesterday between 5.30 am and 7 am.

The programme started with the lighting of the lamp by Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, the Junior Pontiff of Avadhoota Datta Peetham.

In his inaugural speech, he explained the importance of Shivarathri in one’s life by exploring the knowledge of spirituality and also appreciated the Sri Patanjali Yoga Shiksha Samiti (SPYSS) in organising this kind of mass programme to induce yoga and spirituality in the society.

K.S. Gopalakrishna narrated the SPYSS aims and vision in imparting yoga and health awareness in the society. C.V. Majunath, senior Yogabandhu and Pramuka of SPYSS, lead the Shiva Namaskara programme.

More than 600 Yoga bandhus and devotees from all the parts of Mysuru participated in this programme which was jointly organised by International Datta Kriya Yoga Centre, Mysuru, Sri Patanjali Yoga Shiksha Samiti, Karnataka (SPYSS), Mysuru and Sri Patanjali Yoga Study and Research Centre (SPYS&RC), Mysuru.

