Mission Hospital gets new look: New Gate, Paver Block Pavement, Renovated Main Building inaugurated
Mysuru:  Church of South India (CSI) Holdsworth Memorial Hospital (HMH), popularly known as Mission Hospital, had organised a function at its premises here this morning for the inauguration and dedication of the New Gate, Paver Block Pavement, renovated main building and security office.

The New Entrance Gate of Mission Hospital.

Speaking after inaugurating, Bishop of CSI-KSD (Karnataka Southern Diocese), Mangaluru and CSI-HMH Chairman Rt. Rev. Mohan Manoraj recalled the arrival of the Missionary to India and the establishment of the Mission Hospital 113 years ago. He said the hospital was initially started for women and children and gradually extended for all.

He said the infrastructure of the hospital was being upgraded regularly and on cards is a new sophisticated Operation Theatre which will be a reality soon.

A section of audience at the Mission Hospital function this morning

CSI-KSD Treasurer and CSI-HMH Administrative Officer Vincent Palanna was the guest of honour. Hospital Director Dr. J. Suguna Shanthi, Deputy Director Dr. J. Reuben Prakash, CSI-KSD Vice-President Rev. Sister Sujatha, Secretary William Carey, Mysore Area Chairperson Gurushantaiah, Corporator Ramesh, former Corporator Suhail Baig and others were present on the occasion.

December 1, 2018

