May 27, 2022

M. Mohammed Ansar (60), son of late M. Ismath Basha and a resident of Rajivnagar, passed away this morning at a private hospital in city following brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife, one son, two daughters and a host of relatives and friends. Namaz-e-Janaza will be held tomorrow at 9 am at Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle, followed by the burial.