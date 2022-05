May 27, 2022

Yoga Guru Dr. K. Raghavendra Pai (right), Secretary of Sri Vedavyasa Yoga Pratisthana, Mysuru, has been nominated as a member of Yoga Accreditation & Assessment

Committee in Yoga Certification Board by Government of India, Ministry of AYUSH under the aegis of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi, an autonomous body. Picture shows Union Minister Pralhad Joshi greeting Dr. Pai.