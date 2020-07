July 3, 2020

M.N. Shama Sundar (76), son of late Novelist Vani and a long time resident of Chamarajapuram here, passed away on June 29 in Bengaluru. He had also served as Assistant Manager at various branches of Syndicate Bank in city.

He leaves behind two daughters and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were performed on June 30 in Bengaluru, according to family sources.