Overflowing manhole causing problems near Shakthidhama

Sewage water is overflowing from a clogged manhole opposite Shakthidhama near JSS College on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road causing a lot of problems to the public who are forced to cover their nose to avoid the stench emanating from the sewage water. Public alleged that underground drainage system was laid recently and due to unscientific works the manhole get clogged and sewage water overflows from the manhole on the road turning the road slushy. Authorities concerned are urged to take steps to get the manhole repaired at the earliest.
