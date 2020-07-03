Plea to remove plants grown inside drain at Gandhinagar
Photo News

Plea to remove plants grown inside drain at Gandhinagar

July 3, 2020

Overgrown weeds and bushes inside a big drain at Gandhinagar in Ward 14 are hindering the smooth flow of sewage water in the drain. Waste items such as plastics, clothes and other such items are getting tangled to the plants resulting in sewage water not flowing smoothly and getting stagnant at some places. This is emanating foul smell and there is also increase in mosquitoes in the locality. Authorities concerned are urged to take steps to get the big drain cleaned at the earliest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching