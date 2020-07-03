Plea to remove plants grown inside drain at Gandhinagar

Overgrown weeds and bushes inside a big drain at Gandhinagar in Ward 14 are hindering the smooth flow of sewage water in the drain. Waste items such as plastics, clothes and other such items are getting tangled to the plants resulting in sewage water not flowing smoothly and getting stagnant at some places. This is emanating foul smell and there is also increase in mosquitoes in the locality. Authorities concerned are urged to take steps to get the big drain cleaned at the earliest.
Leave a Reply