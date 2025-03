March 26, 2025

M.S. Sridhar (79), a resident of Thyagaraja Road, passed away this morning in city.

He leaves behind his wife L.C. Sathyabhama, sons M.S. Raghuram, M.S. Narendranath and M.S. Sunil Kumar and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be performed tomorrow (Mar. 27) at 12.15 pm at the foot of Chamundi Hill.