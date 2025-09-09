Maddur violence: MP Yaduveer seeks arrest of stone pelters

September 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has strongly condemned the stone-pelting incident during the Ganesha idol procession in Maddur, urging the State Government to take decisive action instead of issuing what he termed “irresponsible statements.”

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Wadiyar alleged that communal disturbances have become increasingly frequent since the Congress Government took power in Karnataka.

“Police must arrest those who pelted stones at the peaceful idol procession. The Government is failing in its duty to protect citizens and is instead making careless remarks,” he charged.

Media reports revealed that, apart from stones, iron rods were also hurled at the peaceful procession. Calling it a serious lapse in law and order, Wadiyar demanded the immediate arrest of those behind the violence and stressed the need for strong preventive measures to avert such incidents in the future.

Seeks clarification on Dasara inauguration

Wadiyar also weighed in on the controversy surrounding the invitation extended to International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Dasara festivities.

He urged Banu Mushtaq to clarify her previous remarks about ‘Kannadambe’ and Goddess Bhuvaneshwari before accepting the honour.

“If she assures that her participation will not hurt Hindu religious sentiments, we have no objection,” Wadiyar said. “However, if she proceeds without addressing her earlier controversial statements, we will strongly oppose her involvement in the inauguration,” he warned.