Pourakarmikas’ Day on Sept. 16: MCC Commr. releases posters

September 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will celebrate Pourakarmikas’ Day on Sept.16 at Kalamandira, ahead of Dasara inauguration (Sept. 22). Traditionally observed on Sept. 23, the event has been advanced by MCC this year to ensure full participation and to honour the frontline civic workers.

As part of the celebrations, sports and games will be organised on Sept.10 at University Pavilion Grounds. Events include cricket, throwball, athletics and other games for Pourakarmikas aimed at encouraging fitness and team spirit, stated a press release from MCC.

The grand celebration on Sept. 16 features felicitation of Best Performing Pourakarmikas in recognition of their dedicated service.

Cultural events showcasing the talents of Pourakarmikas and their families will also be held.

A grand lunch gathering, symbolising unity and appreciation for their contribution in keeping Mysuru one of India’s cleanest cities, has also been arranged.

The official posters for the event were released at the MCC here recently by the MCC Administrator, MCC Commissioner, Chief Health Officer and the Deputy Commissioners (Administration, Development and Revenue) of the MCC.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said that Pourakarmikas are backbone of city’s cleanliness and hygiene efforts and this celebration is a token of gratitude for their invaluable service to society.