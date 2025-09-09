Stage set for Yuva Sambhrama

September 9, 2025

District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa to inaugurate the event at Open Air Theatre, Manasagangothri tomorrow at 4 pm

Actors Yuva Rajkumar & Amrutha Iyengar star attractions

Mysore/Mysuru: Countdown has begun for Yuva Sambhrama, a prelude to melange of Dasara attractions, that is all set to unfold at Open Air Auditorium, Manasagangothri in city tomorrow (Sept. 10).

Cultural programmes including solo and group dances by college students from across the State, will be presented daily from 4 pm to 10.30 pm till Sept. 18.

Social Welfare and District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate Dasara Yuva Sambhrama at 4 pm. Kannada cine actors Yuva Rajkumar and Amrutha Iyengar will be the special invitees.

MLA K. Harishgowda will preside over the event. Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, MLAs Anil Chikkamadu, C. Puttrangashetty, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited Chairman A.B. Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath and Kannada Development Authority Chairman Dr. Manasa will be present.

Screened at multiplex

Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee has already set the tone for the foot tapping event, with the release of its promotional song, belted out by renowned singer Vijay Prakash. The song was launched at Screen-4 of DRC Cinemas, a multiplex at B.M. Habitat Mall, Jayalakshmipuram here yesterday. The song was screened twice, setting the mood for the youthful event.

MCC Deputy Commissioner J.S. Somashekar, also the Coordinating Officer and Manoj Sougandh, has penned the lyrics for the song and Neethu Ninaad has composed the music. A colourful stage is being set up, while the road in front of Open Air Theatre is being illuminated.

Ashappa, Working President of Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee, said that about 450 to 500 college students are expected to showcase their talent, dancing to the songs and music, in consonance with 40 themes prepared by the Sub-Committee.

Mahila Sambhrama

An unique celebration titled Mahila Sambhrama, is planned on Sept. 13, during which, every task from stage management to programme presentation will be handled by the teams belonging to various women’s colleges.

Sponsorship

J.S. Somashekar said, for the first time in the history of Yuva Sambhrama, sponsors had been invited for the event. For Sound and Lighting arrangements alone, about Rs. 40 lakh had been estimated, which has been sponsored by Mera and Samrudhi organisations. For promotional song too, reels had been invited from the public, and the best of five reels are used in the video shoot of the song.

On time performance

C. Shivakumar, District Manager of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Welfare Development Corporation, also the Co-Working President of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee, said that instructions have been already given to the participating teams to be ready on time, to avoid abrupt ending to the performances due to paucity of time. More number of LED screens will be put up this time. Adequate numbers of barricades are being erected, as an enhanced security measure, besides taking utmost precautions to avoid chaos and rush and parking arrangements.

He also clarified that, no remuneration is being given to any of the film stars attending the inaugural ceremony.

Hanumanth and Vaishali Hanumanth couple of DRC Cinemas, Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Sub-Committee Coordinating Officer M.S. Prathiba, Co-Working President V.S. Ashwath Prasad, Dr. R. Ningaraju and Dr. Madhusudhan were present.