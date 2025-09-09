Maddur Bandh near total: Normal life hit

September 9, 2025

Maddur: Normal life was disrupted today, following a Maddur Bandh call given by various pro-Hindu organisations. The bandh was called in protest against the alleged stone pelting during a procession organised as part of Ganesha idol immersion in the town on Sunday (Sept. 7) night.

From commercial establishments to road side vending to others, all other public activities were shut, as part of the bandh call. The shutters of shops on Pete Beedhi, old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, Market, T.B. Circle, Kolli Circle, Koppa Road, K.M. Doddi Road, Tumakuru Road, remained closed.

However, schools and colleges and cinema theatres functioned as usual. The KSRTC buses operated throughout the taluk, without any hiccup.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Mandya District in-Charge Minster N. Chaluvarayaswamy has called for a peace meeting at a marriage hall later in the day.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara and Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi, visited Maddur town to take stock of the situation.

Advocates staged a symbolic protest in front of Maddur Taluk Court, during which they resolved not to argue the case in favour of the accused persons arrested in stone pelting case, in the Court. The prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr.PC that had been clamped in the town, as part of the augmented security measure, is extended up to this evening.

A strong contingent of 1,500 Police personnel summoned from Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Bengaluru, Ramanagar and Chamarajanagar districts, have been deputed in the town.

ADGP (Law and Order) R. Hitendra, DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah and senior Police Officers are camping in Maddur. Apart from them, Ramanagar SP R. Srinivas Gowda has been deputed to Maddur, as an additional security measure, it is said.

Amidst this, a delegation of BJP leaders led by BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka is expected to visit the town tomorrow. They will be participating in Samoohika Ganapathi Visarjane (Mass Immersion of Ganesha idols), the permission for which is yet to be granted by SP’s office.