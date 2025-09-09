Remarks on Kannada culture: Simha seeks apology from Banu Mushtaq

September 9, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha has accused Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq of making disparaging remarks about Kannada identity, including symbolic references to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and traditional customs like turmeric and vermilion.

Speaking to reporters before his detention during the Chamundi Hill protest, Simha said that the controversy erupted soon after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced her name as the Dasara inaugurator.

“Mushtaq had made statements at literary events showing a lack of cultural sensitivity expected of someone inaugurating the State’s grandest festival,” he said. Simha declared he would withdraw his PIL filed in the Karnataka High Court if CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar ensured that Mushtaq apologises to the Kannada community for her remarks.

While acknowledging Mushtaq’s literary achievements, Simha clarified, “My objection is not based on her religious identity but on her statements about Kannada culture and Goddess Bhuvaneshwari.”

Simha further questioned whether someone who refuses to apologise could honour Goddess Chamundeshwari, presiding deity of Dasara. Taking aim at Chief Minister’s silence, he added, “Siddaramaiah is yet to respond to concerns raised about Mushtaq’s statements.”