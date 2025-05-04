‘Madigas’ must provide accurate info, appeals former Minister Kote Shivanna

May 4, 2025

Mysuru: Unlike Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission, the recently constituted Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission is authentic and the survey of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities to provide internal reservation, set to take off tomorrow (May 5) can be believed to be totally scientific, said Lokesh, State Hon. President of Rajya Mathunga Jagruti Samiti.

He was speaking during a meeting on internal reservation, organised by Mathunga Jagruti Samiti under the leadership of former Minister Kote M. Shivanna, at Jaladarshini Guest House in the city yesterday.

Lokesh explained that, though A.J. Sadashiva Commission submitted the survey findings based on the 2001 population census, to the Government, it is yet to see the light of the day. According to Sadashiva Commission, 50,158 people identified themselves as Madiga, apart from 3,690 people belonging to the related caste. Now, the Government has instructed Nagamohan Das Commission to conduct the survey on the basis of 2011 population census, including the backward class communities.

The Survey contains 42 questionnaire and the Madigas should mention their identity correctly. Those who have converted to other religions need not fear, as there is no column related to religion in the questionnaire. If anybody doesn’t have Aadhaar no, they should obtain the number at the earliest and take part in the survey. The Pourakarmikas too, should identify them as Madiga, advised Lokesh.

Former Minister Kote M. Shivanna appealed to the community leaders to form teams to create awareness about the survey. During the door-to-door survey, the families should provide the details about their social, educational and financial status and representation in politics and employment.

Former MLC R. Dharmasena said, if Madigas want to tap 6% reservation facility, they should provide accurate details. Or else, the reservation facility will be capped at 1%.

In a press conference held at Patrakarthara Bhavana here yesterday, B.S. Subramani, President of Adi Dravida Pourakarmika Yuvakara Abhivrudhi Sangha, has also made a similar appeal to the pourakarmikas to identify themselves as ‘Madiga’.

Mention as Arunthathiyar

While, in another media briefing, R. Krishna, State President of Akhila Karnataka Arunthathiyar Mahasabha has appealed to the Pourakarmikas to identify themselves as ‘Arundatiyar’ during the survey of SCs to extend the benefits of internal reservation.

Taking a strong exception to some of the community leaders emphasising on identifying themselves as Madiga during the survey, Krishna said, We are culturally different in practicing traditions. For better future Pourakarmikas, must mention as ‘Arunthathiyar.’