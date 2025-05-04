Uprooted trees get new life at Kukkarahalli Lake

May 4, 2025

Mysuru: In a pioneering ecological initiative, four fully grown Akasha Mallige (Indian Cork) trees that were uprooted at Kukkarahalli Lake during a recent storm have been scientifically replanted near the lake’s embankment.

This marks the first such experiment in Mysuru, setting a precedent for sustainable green cover restoration. The initiative was spearheaded by environmental activists with full support from University of Mysore, the Lakes custodian. The plan was discussed with Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath before implementation.

After the trees fell, an emergency meeting of green activists referred to as green warriors was convened at the Lake premises, attended by retired Horticulture Department Director Dr. Ramakrishnappa and Assistant Director of the University of Mysore Horticulture Department Mujawar. Both offered technical advice and oversaw replantation logistics.

Key questions were raised during the meeting: Can fallen trees survive replantation? Are they a rare species? What would it cost? After thorough deliberation and expert assessment, the green warriors concluded that replantation was viable and essential.

A crane lifts the tree to place it in a 6X6 pit during the replantation process. Picture right shows after replanting, a signboard indicating the species name was hung on the tree.

Crowdfunding initiative

An estimated Rs. 50,000 was raised through crowdfunding and donations from environmentalists and participating organisations to support the process.

On the first day, special care was taken to preserve the uprooted trees. Their roots were immediately wrapped in moist jute gunny bags and kept hydrated to prevent drying. To reduce the weight of the trees and ease handling, branches were trimmed.

A nutrient-rich organic manure mixture was prepared ahead of replanting. Using earth movers, 6×6-foot pits were dug at the Kukkarahalli Lake embankment, and cranes were deployed to carefully lower the trees into position. The pits were filled with a mix of neem leaves, manure, red earth and other organic material to aid recovery.

To stimulate new growth and prevent rot in the trimmed branches, a natural sealant made of limestone, cow dung and mud was applied.

This is a pioneering step for Mysuru and could serve as a model for other areas in Mysuru and other cities. It marks a shift towards scientifically grounded, sustainable approaches to urban greening,  said Parashuram Gowda of Parisara Balaga.

Environmentalist Leela Venkatesh reflected on the symbolic value of the replantation: We were heartbroken when 40 trees were illegally felled on Hyder Ali Road. But todays successful replanting of trees gives us renewed hope. This act should serve as a warning to those considering deforestation it stands as a symbol of our determination and unity in the fight to protect nature. 

The effort was a collaborative one, with participation from several organisations including Parisara Ulivigagi Kriya Samithi (Action Committee for Environmental Conservation), Clean Mysore Foundation, Parisara Balaga, Chamundi Betta Ulisi Samithi, Mysore Grahakara Parishat, People Union for Civil Liberties and individuals such as Parashuram Gowda, Leela Venkatesh, Arun, Jayashankar, Kamal Gopinath, S. Shylajesha, Vishwanath, Bhanu Prashanth, Gantaiah, Bhagya Shankar, Kala, Smita, Kamakshi, Srilakshmi and others.