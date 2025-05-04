JLB Road-Manandavadi Road junction marred by daily traffic snarls
May 4, 2025

Mysuru: With commuters rushing to pass without letting the other vehicles pass has been causing traffic jams on a daily basis at JLB Road and Manandavadi Road junction also known as Five Light Circle.

Vehicles coming from Nanjumalige, Lakshmipuram, JLB Road Manandavadi Road, Chamundipuram and Medarkeri often cause traffic jams as the people riding or driving the vehicles lack road sense. The egoistic attitude of wanting to go first before the other vehicle could pass is said to be the main cause for the traffic jams. 

Each time there is an issue, traffic movement comes to standstill for about 15-20 mins. Since it is not possible to install traffic signals at every junction in city, people have to follow the traffic rules to avoid such situations.

