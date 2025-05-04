Shoddy gas pipeline works pose threat to commuters

May 4, 2025

Mysuru: The gas pipeline being taken up in city is turning out to a bane for the commuters. With workers digging the roads for laying pipeline, it has only created huge potholes posing danger for the commuters.

Potholes can be seen on Manandavadi Road, JLB Road and other areas. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) which has issued tender to AG&P (Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Company) Pratham India to carry out the gas pipeline works, has failed monitor the works. The agency which digs about 4 ft. to lay pipes has not closed the trench scientifically which has created potholes.

The Mysuru City Corporation was being paid Rs. 1,957 per meter by the company for laying pipelines. However, there was another agreement signed between MCC and AG&P (Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Company) Pratham India, following which Re.1 per meter is being paid for the same work. It may be recalled that Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda had alleged about a possible misappropriation of crores of funds in the project.

It is said that the company is making huge profits after being charged just Re. 1. Despite making profits, the company has been negligent towards closing the trenches. There have also been instances of the motorists being injured and hospitalised as a result of improper trench covering on the road. Concerned officials have to take steps to ensure trenches are close scientifically using jelly stones and tar.