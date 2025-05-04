Thousands stage protest against Waqf (Amendment) Act in city

May 4, 2025

Mysuru: With slogans such as Waqf belongs to Allah; We will not accept any changes to it; We are also Indians; Hindustan Zindabad; Jai Bhim and Jai Samvidhan, thousands of people staged a protest against The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, at Eidgah Grounds in Tilaknagar here yesterday.

The protest was held under All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Wearing black arm bands, carrying the National Flag and holding placards, thousands of Muslim community people, including women, children, youths, religious heads, politicians, leaders of various progressive organisations from Udayagiri, N.R. Mohalla, Shanthinagar, Ghousianagar, Kalyangiri, Azeez Sait Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Siddiqui Nagar, Nanjangud, Hunsur, Periyapatna and other places, who converged at Eidgah Grounds, shouted slogans against the Centre and urged it to roll back The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Addressing the gathering, retired Police officer Suhail Ahmed said that the constitutionally independent investigating institutions and media that are supposed to protect democracy, have become like pet dogs of the BJP Central Government, rather than watchdogs. Elected representatives are being threatened through ED and CBI making the Governments to fall. If we do not protest against these, it is doubtful that our Constitution will survive. By amending the Waqf Act, there is a hidden agenda to sell the waqf properties to Ambani,â€ he alleged.

Udupi’s Jamaat-e-Hind Secretary Akbar Ali, who also spoke said that this protest was not only against The Waqf (Amendment) Act, but also for the survival of the Constitution. If anything has to be donated to Waqf, that material or land should be halal and not haram. If an inch of land is haram Waqf will not accept it. Only a land which is considered holy will be donated, he added.

Muslim community religious heads and leaders and heads of various progressive organisations during the protest rally held against Waqf Amendment Act-2025 at Eidgah Grounds,Tilaknagar in city yesterday.

He further said that Waqf assets are being misused since independence. Governments, organisations and even Muslim community people have encroached Waqf properties. Governments in Karnataka have issued notices for the preservation of Waqf properties. Merely giving notice does not constitute taking possession of the property. The point is to look at the pros and cons of this and check whether it is a Waqf property. But some vested interests are giving it a communal colour. The Centre is planning to swallow Waqf properties and is misguiding that the Waqf amendment is for the safety of Muslims. Apart from misleading the Parliament, a false affidavit has also been submitted to the Court,â€ he added.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha State President Badagalapura Nagendra said that the Waqf amendment was against the Constitution and added that Raitha Sangha will extend full support for the fight to protect Waqf Personal Law.

Former Corporator K.C. Shoukath Pasha read the memorandum which will be submitted to the Government of India through the Deputy Commissioner. Tributes were paid to tourists who were killed by terrorists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and the Prime Minister was urged to take stringent action against the terrorists.

Earlier, the protest commenced with the recitation of versus from Holy Quran by Moulana Qari Fayaz Ahmed followed by Naath by Moulana Umar Farooq. Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazrath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff presided.

MLAs Tanveer Sait and K. Harishgowda, Hazrath Moulana Mufthi Syed Tajuddin, Hazrath Moulana Mohammed Zaka Ulla Siddiqui, Moulana Ayub Ansari, Hazrath Moulana Shah Vali Ulla Umri, Moulana Hafiz Arshad Ahmed, Jagruta Karnataka State President Dr. H.V. Vasu, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, former Mayors Ariff Hussain and Anwar Baig Aftab, former Corporators Ayaz Pasha (Pandu), Suhail Baig and Sawood Khan, Zubair Ahmed, Mysore District Waqf Advisory Committee former Chairman Ariff A. Mehkri and others were present.