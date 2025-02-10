Maha Kumbh Mela-2025: DKS couple takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

February 10, 2025

Prayagraj: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) visited Prayagraj along with his family and participated in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. He took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Expressing joy, he highlighted the rarity of the occasion, as the Maha Kumbh takes place once in 144 years.

Shivakumar shared his visit on social media on X, stating, “Hara Hara Mahadev! I participated in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with my family and took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. I am truly happy to have the opportunity to participate in the Maha Kumbh, which takes place once in 144 years.”

Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar couple was accompanied by Nonavinakere Kadasiddeshwara Mutt Seer Sri Karivrushabha Rajadeshikendra Shivayogeeshwara Shivacharya Swamiji under whose guidance the special puja was performed in the confluence of Rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswathi.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Maha Kumbh here continues to draw devotees from across the globe to witness and participate in one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Devotees are flocking to the Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, experiencing the spiritual significance of this ancient and grand event.

Kharge had criticised the holy dip

It may be recalled that AICC President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge had criticised Home Minister Amit Shah for taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. The veteran Congress leader had said, ‘dip in Ganga won’t remove poverty’ which had attracted a lot of reaction from various sections of the society.