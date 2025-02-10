RACE-25 reveals pioneering innovations in engineering

February 10, 2025

Mysuru: The Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) — ACCE(I) — Mysore Centre, organised its 2-day biennial flagship event, ‘Recent Advances in Civil Engineering (RACE-25)’ Seminar, at MBCT Auditorium in Vishweshwaranagar here recently.

The seminar was on ‘Digital Transformation in Civil Engineering,’ focusing on the latest advancements and transformative trends in the field of Civil Engineering. Eminent speakers addressed the seminar.

Er. Shanmugam Selvakumar, General Manager, L&T (Retd.), Chennai, presented a lecture on the engineering feat of lifting 140 MT Sikhara of Tanjore’s Sri Brihadeshwara Temple. Contrary to the widely accepted belief, his research revealed that Raja Raja Cholan’s team completed this mission using innovative methods without relying on long ramps and elephants.

Selvakumar’s theory suggests the use of a strategically constructed well and Archimedes’ principle to lift the Sikhara. The Temple’s design incorporated geotechnical features for rainwater harvesting and protection from invasions and earthquakes.

The research highlighted the foresight, brilliance and ingenuity of Raja Raja Cholan and his engineers, applying principles of physics and hydrostatics centuries before their formal discovery. This insight into Cholan’s engineering skills and scientific achievements continues to inspire awe and admiration, he said.

Satellite applications, 3D printing

Dr. P.G. Diwakar, former Scientific Secretary, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and ISRO Chair Professor at IISc, Bengaluru, spoke on “Space Technology and Modern Tools for Applications and Analytics.”

He discussed the diverse applications of space data in governance, resource exploration, urban and rural development, disaster management, environmental monitoring, farming and agriculture.

Dr. Gali Madhavi Latha, Professor at IISc, Bengaluru, emphasised the importance of sustainability in civil engineering. She highlighted the potential of 3D printing to reduce waste, lower energy consumption, and address the environmental impact of traditional construction practices.

She discussed the use of alternative materials, such as broken glass, to mitigate the sand shortage and the applications of 3D printing in geosynthetics to reinforce soil.

Research innovations

Vishu Bhooshan, a Senior Associate at Zaha Hadid Architects Computation and Design Research Group (ZHA CODE), London, focused on strategic innovations that bridge disciplinary advances to practical applications, integrating local wisdom in masonry and timber construction. Vishu is the son city’s renowned architect Dr. B.S. Bhooshan.

ZHA’s state-of-the-art parametric design software and technologies ensure elegant, future-facing designs. Vishu Bhooshan showcased creations like the Striatus footbridge in Zurich and the Nansha Sports Complex in China.

Digitisation in water infrastructure

Er. Sathianarayanan, Engineering Manager at L&T, Chennai, presented on behalf of Dr. Rajesh Kumar, L&T, the integration of geospatial technology into irrigation projects. He highlighted the use of Lidar surveys for high-quality data acquisition and pipeline optimisation, with a case study from Tamil Nadu.

Dr. Prashanth Alatgi, MD of Prashanth Advanced Survey LLP, Pune, discussed innovative surveying methodologies using mobile Lidar technology. He explained how Lidar cameras mounted on vehicles can survey extensive road networks quickly and efficiently, with backpack Lidar being used for congested areas to capture detailed 3D geospatial data.

Digital adoption

Dr. C.B. Amarnath, President of the India BIM Association, emphasised the importance of BIM (Building Information Modelling) and GIS (Geographic Information System) in achieving India’s Infrastructure Vision 2025.

He highlighted BIM’s benefits, including reduced design errors, streamlined coordination, accurate cost estimation, improved asset management, and energy & resource management.

Er. Roshan Purohit, Regional Manager at Trimble Inc., Gurgaon, discussed Data-Driven Construction (DDC) and its role in the construction industry. DDC relies on data collection, analysis, and application throughout the construction process.

Purohit explained how National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) mandated the use of this technology for the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, enabling real-time monitoring of progress. He highlighted the various applications of DDC, including survey tools, machine-control technologies and BIM.