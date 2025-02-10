Railway Budget: Karnataka gets Rs. 7,564 crore

February 10, 2025

Mysuru: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the key aspects of 2025-26 Railway Budget through a video conference from New Delhi recently.

He announced the highest-ever capital allocation of Rs. 2.65 lakh crore for the Ministry of Railways, emphasising infrastructure development, station and train modernisation, improved connectivity, and enhanced passenger safety and comfort.

The Railway allocation for Karnataka stands at Rs. 7,564 crore, reflecting a marginal increase from Rs. 7,559 crore in 2024-25. This continues the trend of rising investments in railway infrastructure and services across the State.

Since 2014, an average of 150 kilometres of new railway tracks has been laid annually, compared to 113 kilometres per year between 2009-2014. Electrification has also seen a massive boost, with an average of 294 route kilometres (Rkms) per year between 2014-25, compared to just 18 Rkms per year between 2009-14 — a 16-fold increase.

Karnataka now has 96.5 percent of its railway network electrified. 1,652 kms of new tracks have been constructed in Karnataka exceeding total railway network of Sri Lanka. Currently, 31 projects are in progress, adding 3,840 kms of new tracks with an investment of Rs. 47,016 crore.

Station redevelopment

To improve passenger facilities, 61 Amrit stations are being developed with an investment of Rs. 1,981 crore. Tendering has also begun for installing the Kavach safety system across 1,672 route kilometres, out of the initially sanctioned 1,703 kilometres covering 132 stations in Karnataka.

Since 2014, 644 rail flyovers and under-bridges have been constructed to ease congestion. Additionally, 61 lifts and 43 escalators have been installed, and Wi-Fi connectivity has been provided at 335 stations.

New train services

Karnataka currently operates 10 Vande Bharat trains, covering 12 districts with 18 unique stoppages. The Amrit Bharat Express runs between Malda Town and Bengaluru.

The Tumakuru Railway Station will be redeveloped at Rs. 88 crore, with tenders opening on March 31, 2025. Major stations, including Yesvantpur (Rs. 367 crore) and Bangalore Cantt. (Rs. 485 crore), are also set for redevelopment.

Investment plans for 2025-26

Rs. 2,65,200 crore total capital expenditure, up from Rs. 45,900 crore during 2009-14, Rs. 32,235.24 crore allocated for new railway line construction, Rs. 4,550 crore for gauge conversion projects, Rs. 57,693 crore allocated for rolling stock, Rs. 32,000 crore for track doubling projects and Rs. 1,16,514 crore for safety enhancements, including track renewal, signalling, telecom upgrades and construction of new railway points and crossings.

Over the next few years, 1,000 Road Over Bridges (RoBs) and Road Under Bridges (RuBs) will be constructed to improve connectivity and safety.

Expansion of train services

50 new Namo Bharat trains (16-coach AC & Non-AC versions), 100 Amrit Bharat (Non-AC) trains for affordable travel, 200 new Vande Bharat trains to expand the high-speed rail network, 17,500 non-AC general coaches to be manufactured to accommodate more passengers, conventional ICF coaches will be replaced with LHB coaches for enhanced safety.

In addition, the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train is undergoing testing and 50 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will be manufactured between 2025-27, with 200 rakes planned for production.

SWR Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal ADRM Vinayak R. Nayak and other officers were present at the video conference.