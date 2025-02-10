Sumatinath Jain Navyuvak Mandal adopts Maharani’s High School

Mysuru: Sri Sumatinath Jain Navyuvak Mandal, continuing their dedication to education and community welfare service, has adopted Maharani’s High School in city.
The adoption papers were received by Kantilal Gulecha from Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Javaregowda, in the presence of BEO C.N. Raju, former Corporator Nagbhushan, SDMC President Ashma Khaman, College Principal Somanna, Sri Sumatinath Jain Shwetambar Murtipujak Sangh President Bherumal Rathod, Treasurer Parasmal Sanghvi, Trustees Suresh Jain, Dayalal Vohra, Sri Sumatinath Jain Navyuvak Mandal President Jay Salecha, Vice-President Vinod Oswal, Secretary Lalit Rathod, Joint Secretary Anand Salecha and other Mandal members.
Recent Comments