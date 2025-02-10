Education Summit at De Paul

February 10, 2025

Mysuru: An Education Summit on the internationalisation of higher education, focusing on the experiences of India and USA was held at De Paul College in city recently. The Summit aimed to explore the internationalisation of education in India and the US, promoting cross-cultural understanding and co-operation in higher education.

Rev. Dr. James Maher CM, President of Niagara University, USA and Dr. Chandra Foote, Dean of the School of Education at Niagara University, were the chief guests. Students from De Paul College, Mysuru and De Paul International Residential School (DPIRS), who have been admitted to Niagara University’s under-graduate programmes, were felicitated on the occasion.

Rev. Fr. Anish Xavier CM, Principal of DPIRS, delivered the inaugural address while Dr. Chandra Foote and Rev. Dr. James J. Maher led the session. Rev. Dr. Baiju Antony CM shared his insights and perspectives on this global collaborations and aspiring students were felicitated by the dignitaries. Rev. Dr. Shijo Antony CM, Dean of De Paul College, presided.

The programme was coordinated by Dr. K.G. Licy, Associate Professor and Joshy, IQAC Coordinator. Harshitha Kapoor and Akhil Ajayan, the India coordinators of Niagara University, participated in the Summit.