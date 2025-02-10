Nanjangud bags Best Taluk Panchayat Award

February 10, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO K.M.Gayathri presented the Best Taluk Panchayat Award to Nanjangud Taluk Panchayat (TP)at a programme held as part of MNREGA Day celebration at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad here yesterday.

Nanjangud TP got the award for Best Implementation of MNREGA Scheme in the year 2023-24, by creating as many as 3,47,288 human days during the year. The TP EO Jerald Rajesh received the award.

In other prizes, Nellitalapura Gram Panchayat in Nanjangud taluk won the Best Gram Panchayat Award by creating 24,230 human days in 2023-24. In the Government Departments section, the District Horticulture Department bagged Best Implementation Agency Award for creating 90,212 human days.

Staff of ZP and TPs were present on the occasion.