Mahabhisheka performed to Nandi atop Chamundi Hill

November 17, 2024

Mysuru: The Nandi Statue atop Chamundi Hill was soaked in a hue of colours this morning as the annual Mahabhisheka was performed under the aegis of the city’s Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust.

This was the 19th year that the Trust had performed the Mahabhisheka.

The Mahabhisheka began at 8.30 am in the presence of Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Somanathananda Swamiji and Hosamutt Seer Chidananda Swamiji and hundreds of devotees, with the performance of associated rituals such as Gandha Panchakabhisheka, Panchamarutabhisheka, Phalapujamrutha, Rasa Panchamrutha, Pishta Panchakabhisheka etc. More than 40 types of puja articles were used for the Mahabhisheka. Also, 300 litres of milk, 250 litres of curds, 30 kg ghee, 10 kg honey and 5 buckets containing a mixture of Paadya, Argaa, Achamana, Maduparka, Panchamrutha, Sakkare, bananas, grapes, dates, cucumbers, sugarcane juice, lemon juice, flours of different grains, edible oil, turmeric etc., were utilised for the purpose.

After the completion of Mahabhisheka at about 9.30 am, Jalabhsiheka was performed to Nandi statue, following which it was decorated by a variety of flowers and other articles, with devotees who had come in large numbers, seen paying their obeisance.

As the road to the Nandi statue has been closed for vehicular movement, most of the devotees were seen climbing the Hill steps to reach Nandi statue.

Trust President Prakashan, Secretary N. Govinda, office-bearers Sundar, Shankar, Ramesh, Basavaraju and others were present.