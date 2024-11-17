Special Children are the real stars of mankind: KBG

November 17, 2024

Mysuru: Special children are the real stars of mankind said Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 9th edition of the Taare Zameen Par annual programme, organised by Rotary Mysore, at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Auditorium at Muktagangothri in city this morning.

Expressing his appreciation to Rotary Mysore for organising the event for the ninth consecutive time, Dr. Ganapathy said the programme, started eight years back, was the brainchild of Rtn. B.S. Ravikumar, the Chairman of Taare Zameen Par.

“I might be the star of Mysore, as I was introduced to you, but the real stars of mankind are the special children present at this auditorium. The parents, teachers and social organisations like Rotary Mysore who have been working round-the-clock for the welfare of special children are the real ambassadors of love and affection without which it is impossible to serve mankind,” he added.

Dr. Ganapathy also remembered his days as a member of Rotary Mysore during which he was a part of many such initiatives. “Rotary Mysore, a 78-year-old organisation, has been actively serving the cause of education through its two schools, cause of health through its Artificial Limb Centre with over 5,000 fitments and Rotary Mysore Chandrakala Hospital Blood Bank and has set up this integrated school for special children,” he added.

A total of 785 specially-abled children from 18 institutions in Mysuru namely — Sahara School for Children with Special Needs, Ashianaa — An Institute for Special Children, M.J. Soofi Memorial School, Devdan Foundation, Matru Mandali Shishu Vikas Kendra, Vikalachethanar Abhuyodaya Seva Samste, Sneha Kiran Society, Arunodaya Special School, Karunamayee Special School, Tulir Charitable Trust, AIISH Pre-School Training Centre, Nireekshe Special School, Grace Open School & Training Centre, JMJ Special School, Mythri Charitable Trust, JSS Sahana Special & Integrated School, Wisdom School and SRP Mysore South School took part in various contests organised as a part of today’s event.

Children performed dance to popular Kannada and Hindi songs which was well received by the audience. They also took part in the drawing and painting, singing and fancy dress competitions. Every child was given a prize, as everyone of them was special in their own performance.

Rotary Mysore President Rtn. N. Praveen, Secretary Rtn. K.N. Suhas, Taare Zameen Par Chairman Rtn. B.S. Ravikumar and Community Service Director Rtn. K.C. Ponanna were present on the occasion.