Congress demands arrest of RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna

November 17, 2024

Mysuru: A delegation of Congress leaders filed a complaint against Right to Information (RTI) activist Snehamayi Krishna at Lakshmipuram Police Station in city yesterday, calling for his arrest under the Goonda Act and his externment from the district.

Speaking to media persons after filing the complaint, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana accused Krishna of blackmailing individuals involved in property disputes and is now targeting influential people and officials.

“I was at the Institution of Engineers India (IEI) Office on June 16 when two of Krishna’s associates threatened my life. Krishna faces 17 cases across various Police Stations in the city, along with multiple cases in other parts of the State,” Lakshmana claimed.

“He is a known rowdy-sheeter who even demanded money through his associates, alleging that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, had been allotted 14 sites by MUDA. When his demand was rejected, he forged documents and submitted them to investigative agencies,” said Lakshmana.

Protest postponed

In a related development, the Congress party’s planned protest in front of Lakshmipuram Police Station, demanding Krishna’s externment, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, according to a communiqué from the party.

Meanwhile, Snehamayi Krishna wonders how there was official lapse only in Siddaramaiah case.