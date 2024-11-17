How there was official lapse only in CM Siddaramaiah’s MUDA case?

November 17, 2024

Snehamayi Krishna alleges Siddaramaiah leveraged his position as CM, Dy.CM to benefit his family

Mysuru: With Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh submitting the preliminary status report to Lokayukta IGP A. Subramanyeshwara Rao on the investigation into MUDA’s allocation of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has raised questions about why there is an alleged official lapse only in the case involving CM Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to the media at the Lokayukta Office on Saturday, Krishna referred to a report by Star of Mysore on the submission of the preliminary status report.

The report claimed there was no evidence on CM Siddaramaiah’s involvement in the alleged scam. Krishna pointed out that MUDA has been involved in many site allotments, questioning why the officials would be faulted only in Siddaramaiah’s case, if there were no lapses in other allotments.

Documentary evidence

“It has been learned that the Lokayukta Police have not found any evidence against CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam. However, I have obtained documents proving his involvement. I have submitted a 36-page document to the Lokayukta as evidence of the CM’s role in the scam,” Krishna said.

Arguing that using one’s influence while in power is also unlawful, Krishna emphasised that the 36-page document he submitted outlines how Siddaramaiah leveraged his position as Chief Minister and Deputy CM. He added that if the Lokayukta Police report mentions no direct role of the CM, it inadvertently acknowledges his involvement in the case.

Krishna further stated that if the Lokayukta submits a ‘B report’ in the case, he would present his documents to the Court. He also noted that the next hearing in the case seeking a CBI probe into the MUDA scam is scheduled for Nov. 26, where he intends to argue for handing over the case to the CBI.

“I will not let Siddaramaiah escape punishment”

Responding to KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana filing a case against him at the Lakshmipuram Police Station, Krishna stated that he would not be deterred, even if Lakshmana filed 20 cases against him.

Lakshmana had reportedly stated that there were 44 cases against Krishna, but Krishna clarified that there were only 23 cases against him. With two additional cases filed by Lakshmana, the total number of cases against him has risen to 25.

Krishna asserted that he would not be intimidated by the number of cases and vowed to continue his fight against CM Siddaramaiah until justice was served.

“It is because of my efforts that the deals of CM Siddaramaiah and his family members have come to light. The CM’s wife only returned the 14 sites allotted to her out of fear of a probe,” he said.

Expressing his frustration over Lakshmana’s complaint seeking his externment from the district, Krishna questioned whether there were no senior Congress leaders who could demand Lakshmana’s expulsion from the party for targeting a social activist who was fighting for a societal cause.