MUDA and private layouts under MCC purview soon

November 17, 2024

Handover process begins; 200 layouts to be transferred from MUDA to MCC first

Mysuru: The long-awaited transformation has begun for MUDA and private layouts on the outskirts of Mysuru, which had struggled without basic infrastructure like drinking water, streetlights and roads. Process of transferring these layouts to MCC and respective local bodies has started.

Hundreds of such layouts across Mysuru lacked essential amenities. While some fall under MCC jurisdiction, others are managed by City Municipal Councils (CMC), Town Panchayats (TP) and Gram Panchayats (GP). Residents of these layouts had repeatedly appealed to MUDA for basic services, property documentation and tax payment guidance. MUDA dismissed their requests, claiming the areas weren’t under its jurisdiction and directing them to the nearby CMC, TPs or GPs.

However, when residents turned to local body officials, they were told the layouts were not yet under their responsibility as MUDA was yet to formally handover the management and were sent back to MUDA. This left residents of hundreds of layouts in confusion and helplessness.

With no clarity on property registration or tax payment, some private developers sold plots without providing essential infrastructure and shirked responsibility.

In response, residents appealed to the District Administration, expressing their willingness to pay taxes and requesting basic services. This led to the start of the process of transferring MUDA and private layouts to local bodies.

This shift brings relief to many residents who had long been without property registration, tax clarity or essential services. It also fulfils a long-standing demand.

The transfer process, which began 15 days ago, is expected to conclude soon. Once completed, all layouts will fall under the jurisdiction of the City Corporation, City Council, Town Panchayat or Gram Panchayat, allowing residents to register properties and pay taxes.

The tax revenue will enable local bodies to provide much-needed infrastructure, including drinking water, roads, streetlights and underground drainage systems.

‘Process of handing over to complete soon’

The process of handing over to local bodies was initiated 15 days ago. Henceforth, all layouts in Mysuru will come under the jurisdiction of the respective local bodies. This process is expected to be completed in a few days. — G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, DC and MUDA Chairman

‘200 layouts to be transferred in phases’

Seventeen layouts developed by MUDA and 200 private layouts are being transferred in phases. The remaining 600+ layouts in Mysuru city will be completely handed over to the respective local bodies within a month. From now on, these local bodies will handle activities such as property registration, tax collection and other administrative responsibilities. They will also bear the responsibility for providing and maintaining basic facilities in these layouts. MUDA will continue to oversee the construction of new layouts and grant approvals for private developments. This move is aimed at ensuring the systematic development of Mysuru city. —A.N. Raghunandan, MUDA Commissioner

‘Officials will conduct site inspections’

Currently, we are in the process of taking over three MUDA layouts and five private layouts within Mysuru city under the jurisdiction of the MCC. Our officials will conduct site inspections and gather comprehensive details. Priority will be given to layouts with existing basic infrastructure such as roads. Subsequently, other layouts will be taken over in phases. For now, the layouts will be taken over in their present condition. A decision regarding the provision of basic facilities for these layouts will be made in the coming days. —Ashaad-Ur-Rehman Shariff, MCC Commissioner