MUDA 50:50 site scam: Ex-Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh to face Lokayukta questioning

November 17, 2024

But Government silent on investigating another ex-MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar

Bengaluru: The State Government has officially granted permission to prosecute senior KAS Officer and former Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Dr. D.B. Natesh, in connection with the controversial allocation of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi.

The Mysuru Lokayukta Police had requested approval from the Chief Secretary to investigate both Dr. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who succeeded him as MUDA Commissioner.

The investigation, led by Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh, pertains to allocating sites under the 50:50 ratio scheme. The 14 sites in question were allocated in Vijayanagar’s Third and Fourth Stages as compensation for Parvathi’s 3.16-acre property at Survey Number 464 in Kesare, which she had received as a gift from her brother, B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy.

After three weeks of deliberation, the Chief Secretary approved the prosecution of Dr. Natesh under the Department of Personnel Administrative Reforms Service Rules. However, the State Government’s delay in permitting the investigation of former Commissioner Dinesh Kumar — noted for his key role in allocating hundreds of sites — has drawn significant attention and sparked discussion.

With the granted approval, Lokayukta Police now have the authority to interrogate Dr. Natesh and potentially file a criminal case or proceed with an arrest if necessary. Dr. Natesh faces allegations of substantial corruption in the reallocation process of these sites.

Following the green light from the Govt., SP Udesh promptly issued a notice summoning Dr. Natesh for questioning.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already summoned Dr. Natesh three times for questioning in their office, subsequently releasing him after each session. Notably, the ED had previously raided Dr. Natesh’s residence in Bengaluru as well as his office, seizing numerous documents relevant to their investigation.