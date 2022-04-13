Maharani Kempananjammanni’s Birth Anniversary: Women achievers felicitated

April 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The late Maharani Kempananjammanni of erstwhile Mysore State should be remembered by everybody, opined DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs.

He was speaking after inaugurating a function organised by Karnataka Sena Pade at Rotary Auditorium on JLB Road recently to honour Woman achievers on the occasion of Women’s Day and Maharani Kempananjammanni birth anniversary celebrations.

“Maharani Kempananjammanni has contributed a lot for the welfare of the people. During her time, small pox had spread across the State and people were afraid of being vaccinated. To allay their fears, Maharani first inoculated the children of the royal family which encouraged other people to go in for vaccination.

Maharani constructed a hospital for the then dreaded Tuberculosis (TB) disease which is still offering service to thousands of patients. When financial problems affected the construction of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam, she gave her jewellery to raise funds for the construction of the dam,”, recalled the DDPI.

Women achievers Dr. Leela K. Prakash (Sanskrit), A.V. Vidya Urs (Women Organisation), Vyshali Hanumanth (Social sector), Renuka Raj (Women and Children),Dr. Pushpa A. Iyengar (Social Service), Dr. P.B. Indukala Urs (Education), Ratna Halappa Gowda (Limericks) and Dr. G.S. Pushpalatha (Kannada Organisation) were felicitated for the achievements in their respective field and were presented with Maharani Kempananjammanni Vani Vilasa Sannidana Mahila Ratna award.

State Women President of Janata Dal (United) Dr. Manjula Umesh presided. Labour Department Assistant Commissioner Nazia Sultana, State Vokkaligara Association Director C.G. Gangadhar were the chief guests. Karnataka Sena Pade District President Tejesh Lokesh Gowda was present on the occasion.