Maharani’s College students demand postponement of exams

Mysuru: The students of Maharani’s Science College staged a protest demanding postponement of undergraduate examinations.

They gathered in large numbers in front of Crawford Hall yesterday and shouted slogans urging the University authorities to postpone the examinations.

The University is in a hurry to conduct the examinations because of the approaching Assembly elections, they said.

The Practical exams are commencing from Monday. It will take one month to complete it. As soon as the practical exams are over, the theory exams begin. Hence, we will not find time to prepare for the theory papers, they said.

Besides, the final year students have to write eight papers. There is no time available for them to study. Added to this, the syllabus has not been completed. In fact the classes for the Electronics students have begun just now. Hence, we demand that the examinations be held after the elections are over.

The examination fees which was Rs.1,000 last year has been hiked to Rs.2,000 this year. This hike is very unfair and the University has to withdraw it, they urged.

University of Mysore In-Charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. C. Basavaraju received the memorandum submitted by the students and said that a decision will soon be taken after discussion with the authorities.

Students Yogeshwari, Varshini, Sampada, Deepika Singh, Nishil, Kavna, Anoosh Rao and others participated in the protest.