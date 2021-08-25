In Briefs

Maharashtra Minister to visit Goat Farm in Nanjangud tomorrow

August 25, 2021

Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar will be visiting Yashodavana Goat Farm in Yedahalli of Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru, tomorrow (Aug. 26) to discuss about the research and goat farming.

Addressing press persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city, Abdul Kareem of Yashodavana Goat Farm said that Yashodavana was one among the few Farms following stall feeding system. Yashodavana was conducting research on various breeds of goats, goat milk, milk products and fodder, he said adding the Minister was visiting Yashodavana along with Department officials to know more about goat farming and to help farmers indulge in goat farming.

