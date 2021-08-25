Coaching class for competitive exams

August 25, 2021

The Mysuru branch of Bengaluru-based Krishik Sarvodaya Foundation is conducting coaching classes for Civil Services, KAS and Bank recruitment exams from Sept. 6.

The coaching will be both online and offline mode. Hostel facilities are available for those in need. Also endowment student scholarship will be provided for talented and deserving economically backward candidates. Last date for registration is Aug. 30. For details, e-mail: [email protected] or call Ph: 0821-2301564 or Mob: 99457-52592 or 96116-05678. Interested may visit the Foundation Office located on General K.S. Thimayya Road, Vijayanagar Second Stage, Mysuru.