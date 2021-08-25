In Briefs

‘Mini Udyoga Mela’ in city

August 25, 2021

As part of ‘Skill Month’ celebrations, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department, Mysuru, in association with the District Employment Exchange Office, has organised a ‘Mini Udyoga Mela’ (Job Fair) at Exhibition Grounds, Doddakere Maidan, in city on Aug. 30 from 9 am to 4 pm. Around 25 companies from Mysuru and Bengaluru will take part in the Job Fair to recruit candidates for Marketing, Finance, Insurance, Industries, Banking and Health sectors.

Candidates having passed 7th standard, SSLC, PUC, any degree, ITI (Mechanical, Fitter) and Diploma, Diploma in Mechanical and Nursing (ANM&GNM) may benefit from the Job Fair. Candidates, both men and women, with knowledge of Kannada, English and Hindi languages and aged between 18-35 years may attend the Job Fair with bio-data and with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, according to a press release from the Department.

