Free poultry training for rural youths at RUDSET from Aug.26

August 25, 2021

RUDSET Institute, Mysuru, has invited applications from eligible youths for skill training programme in Poultry from Aug.26 to Sept.4. Youths between the age group of 18 to 45 years and residing in the rural area of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts having BPL cards may apply for training.

The said skill training programme is free of cost with compulsorily residential basis with free boarding and lodging facility. Interested candidates can directly get into the training at 9.30 am on Aug.26. They should bring clothing and other essential items necessary for staying at the Institute. For details contact the Director, RUDSET Institute, Main Road, Hinkal, Mysuru – 570 030 or call Ph : 0821-2519663 or Mob: 88845-54510 or 98801-96581 or 98440-13948.

