‘Maharshi Sushruta’ statue unveiled at MMC&RI

March 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The statue of ‘Maharshi Sushruta,’ the Father of Surgery, was unveiled at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute’s (MMC&RI) newly constructed Academic and Library Block in the Old Exhibition building adjoining the Institute on Irwin Road in the city this morning.

Dr. G.N. Narayana Reddy, the 93-year-old alumnus of Mysore Medical College (of 1949 batch) and formerly two-time Director of NIMHANS, Bengaluru, unveiled the statue.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. C.G. Narasimhan, a senior surgeon of the city and donor of the statue, said that Maharshi Sushruta was an ancient Indian surgeon and is known as the Father of Surgery.

Noting that unfortunately the Maharshi was little known in his own country India, Dr. Narasimhan said a statue of the Maharshi existed in Germany and a few other western countries, which made him to think to have the Maharshi’s statue in the campus of Mysore Medical College, of which he (Dr. Narasimhan) is a proud alumnus.

He later conceptualised the idea and held discussions with the then MMC&RI Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj a couple of years ago, which ultimately resulted in the statue becoming a reality in the Medical Institute campus.

Pointing out that the 6 ft. tall statue (inclusive of pedestal) is made of black stone (Krishna Shile), he said that renowned sculptor of the city Arun Yogiraj has sculpted the statue.

Continuing, Dr. Narasimhan said that ‘Sushruta Samhita’ is an ancient Sanskrit text on Medicine and Surgery written by the Maharshi and one of the most important such treatises on this subject to survive from the ancient times. His works compiled as ‘Sushruta Samhita’ describes 60 types of Upkarma for treatment of wounds, 120 surgical instruments, 300 surgical procedures and classifies human surgeries in 8 categories.

Stating that the MMC&RI, which will be celebrating its centenary next year, has added one more feather to its cap with the installation of Maharshi Sushruta statue, he thanked Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Dr. M.A. Shekar, VC of Adichunchanagiri University, Bellur and also MMC&RI alumnus and sculptor Arun Yogiraj for their unstinted support.

