AI-based endoscopy now at Apollo BGS Hospitals

March 25, 2023

State-of-the-art, early cancer detection technology made available for the first time outside Japan

Mysore/Mysuru: Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, has launched an Artificial Intelligence-based endoscopy — CAD Eye technology — at the GI Update- 2023 conference held this morning at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza. At present, only Japan has the technology and this is for the first time it has been launched outside, that too in Mysuru in association with FUJIFILM India.

The two-day conference “GI Update 2023’ is the biggest international gastroenterology event organised on Mar. 25 and 26 at Mysuru and is attended by more than 400 doctors comprising renowned international and national gastroenterologists. The event is witnessing the participation of post-graduates in the field of surgery and medicine from various Medical Colleges across the State.

The AI-based endoscopy was launched at the event by Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Dean and Director of JSS Medical College in the presence of N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, Dr. Rajkumar P. Wadhwa, Chief Gastroenterologist & Head of Institutes of Gastroenterology and Dr. S. Nairuthya, Consultant Chief Gastrointestinal Surgeon.

Also present at the event were Padma Bhushan Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad, Prof. Hironori Yamamoto, Chairman and Professor of Gastroenterology, Director of Endoscopy Centre Jichi Medical University Hospital, Tochigi, Japan and Dheeraj Chaudhuri, CEO of FUJIFILM India.

Addressing reporters as part of the conference and the launch of the new technology, Dr. Rajkumar Wadhwa said that CAD eye-based endoscopes improve cancer detection rate very early which is crucial to completely cure cancer. CAD eye technology-based diagnosis helps in early detection and enables endoscopic treatment for cancer, he said and added that the Apollo BGS Hospitals is not charging anything extra for the new procedure.

Dr. S. Nairuthya said that world-renowned surgical experts have demonstrated the latest advancements in the field of laparoscopic bariatric, liver and pancreatic surgery.

Dr. Nageshwar Reddy spoke on the importance of advancements and benefits of the recent advances in gastroenterology and CAD eye technology while Prof. Hironori Yamamoto spoke on the CAD eye technology and the immense benefits it offers to patients having colon and intestinal cancers.

Bharateesha Reddy said that the machine learning-based system can distinguish between cancerous and non-cancerous lesions which can lead to early detection and treatment of cancer in patients. “This technology is an add-on to our existing services towards patient care, who can get world-class services and treatment in Mysuru. We are also proud to say that we are the only licensed multiorgan transplant unit in the city of Mysuru, having performed more than 60 liver transplants,” he added.

At the event, endoscopic procedures were conducted and depicted to the delegates via live transmission, which was the highlight of this event. Recent techniques, including bleeding from the stomach, which could be stopped using endoscopic techniques were showcased along with hands-on training.